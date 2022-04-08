Chinese-made solar modules generating power in Mozambique

The new Metoro solar farm in northern Mozambique uses about 125,000 modules made in China, the Africa Oil+Gas Report website says.

The solar farm is the largest in Mozambique, having a combined capacity of 41 megawatts, capable of generating up to 69 gigawatt hours of electricity a year for distribution on the national grid, according to report posted on the website on Tuesday, four days after the farm was commissioned.

The report quotes a written statement issued by the Mozambican government as saying the farm is a manifestation of a plan to increase electricity generation and diversify sources of energy in Mozambique in general and in the northern province of Cabo Delgado in particular.

State-owned power company Electricidade de Moçambique EP and French lighting company Neon France are partners in the farm, the report says.

The French Development Agency lent the developers most of the 47.3 million euros (about US$51.6 million) that the solar farm cost to build, the Africa Oil+Gas Report website says.