Chinese mobile phone brand Itel launches new products in Angola

On the 5th of November, Itel Mobile, a smartphone brand under China Transsion Holdings, organized a special dinner to present the new products in Luanda, where it officially launched the Itel S18 Pro and S18 mobile phone models. The ceremony also served to present various accessories with the seal of the same brand, such as smartwatches, wireless speakers, headphones and television, among others.

Totally different from the previous series, the S18 has an 8MP front camera, allowing you to take clearer and more vivid photos, and intelligently identify the user’s gender, skin color and ambient light. The S18 Pro has a 32 MP FHD front camera. Both models are good choices for selfies and vlog lovers.

According to João Araújo, responsible for Itel Mobile in Angola, the new Itel models from the “S” family, S18 and S18 Pro may be available in all its stores within 7 days.