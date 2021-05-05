Chinese mobile kitchens feed Timorese displaced by floods

Four mobile kitchens, a gift from China, have completed their task of feeding over 1,300 people displaced by floods in Timor-Leste, the People’s Daily reports.

Heavy rain inundated Díli and other low-lying parts of Timor-Leste on April 4, badly damaging homes, roads and bridges, according to a report carried by the Chinese Communist Party newspaper on Monday.

The report says the Timorese armed forces deployed the mobile kitchens in the middle of last month to feed people driven from their homes in villages in Díli district.

The kitchens prepared over 18,000 meals in one week for people left homeless by the floods, the report says.

China gave Timor-Leste seven mobile kitchens in 2019, along with tents and other disaster relief gear, the People’s Daily says.