Chinese mission studies oral health of young São Toméans

Chinese health workers have completed a study of the prevalence of dental caries among São Toméan adolescents, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

A written statement issued by the embassy quotes Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe Xu Yingzhen as saying the study collected data essential for helping the country prevent and treat dental problems among its young people.

The study report was presented to São Toméan Health Minister Edgar Neves last Friday by You Zhen, the leader of the Chinese health workers, who are on a medical mission to São Tomé and Príncipe, the embassy says.

Its statement quotes Mr Neves as commending the dedication and professionalism shown by the health workers in promoting oral health while doing their survey.

The health workers examined and interviewed 1,855 pupils at 10 schools on the island of São Tomé between April and June, according to the statement.