Jinan Yuxiao Group builds homes for displaced Mozambicans

Jinan Yuxiao Group Co. Ltd of China has finished building 68 homes to resettle people displaced by its mining work in the central Mozambican province of Zambézia, Xinhua says.

The three-bedroom dwellings are the result of an agreement between Jinan Yuxiao Group and the Chinde district authorities, according to a report last Friday by the Chinese government-run news agency, citing the Mozambican public television broadcaster, TVM.

The Xinhua report quotes Jinan Yuxiao Group representative Dong Hefeng as saying the resettlement programme calls for over 300 homes to be built, and for the people displaced to be given help in making livelihoods in farming, fishing or raising poultry.

Those resettled will be given schools, football fields and a church, and connected to the national grid, Xinhua quotes the local authorities as saying.