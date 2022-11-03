Chinese medical teams arrive in Mozambique and Guinea Bissau

Two Chinese medical teams will strengthen the public health systems in Mozambique and Guinea Bissau for a year and a half, the Chinese embassies in the two Portuguese-speaking countries have announced.

A Chinese medical team that includes 12 specialists will strengthen Mozambique’s main hospital, Maputo Central Hospital, for a year and a half, the Chinese embassy announced on October 28th. According to a statement, the Chinese team includes anaesthesiologists, orthopaedists, obstetricians and gynaecologists, urologists, acupuncture experts and gastrointestinal surgeons.

Another medical team has arrived in Guinea Bissau, the 19th Chinese team to work in the African country, the Chinese embassy in Bissau announced on October 24th.

Currently, China also has a medical team in São Tomé e Príncipe, which on October 24th launched a project to prevent dental problems among primary school students, according to the Chinese embassy’s Facebook page.