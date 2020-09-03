Chinese medical mission to São Tomé e Príncipe wins plaudit

São Toméan Health Minister Edgar Neves has commended the members of a Chinese medical mission, who have been working in his country for over 18 months, STP-Press reports.

The São Toméan state-run news agency quotes Mr Neves as saying that the five physicians and one nurse have treated needy patients and trained São Toméan doctors.

The report quotes Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe Wang Wei as saying that the mission had been due to end earlier this year, but was extended because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The highlight of the mission was the first laparoscopic operation to be performed in São Tomé e Príncipe, STP-Press quotes the leader of the mission, Chen Yi, as saying.