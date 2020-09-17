Chinese medical mission begins work in São Tomé e Príncipe

The latest Chinese medical mission to São Tomé e Príncipe has begun, STP-Press reports.

The São Toméan state-run news agency says a general surgeon, a stomatologist and a cardiologist are among the doctors undertaking the mission.

The report quotes the leader of the mission, surgeon Yuri You Zhen, as saying he and his colleagues will continue the efforts to counter the Covid-19 pandemic made by the preceding Chinese medical mission.

Mr You said his mission would focus on neonatal care, and on the prevention and early treatment of ailments such as heart disease and diabetes.

The mission will also train São Toméan doctors, the report quotes Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe Wang Wei as saying.

São Toméan Health Minister Edgar Neves thanked China for the help it has given his country, STP-Press says.