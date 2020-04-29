Chinese March imports of Angolan, Brazilian crude oil grow

Official figures indicate that China imported crude oil from Angola at the rate of 940,000 barrels per day last month, 30.2 percent faster than a year earlier, so making Angola its fourth-biggest source, Argus Media reports.

The compiler of commodities data, citing figures given by the Chinese General Administration of Customs, says China imported crude from Brazil at the rate of 763,000 barrels per day last month, 9.7 percent faster than a year earlier, so making Brazil its fifth-biggest source.

China imported crude from all around the world at the rate of 9.68 million barrels per day during the month, 4.5 percent faster than a year earlier, Argus Media says.