Chinese maker of solar panels to open factory in Brazil

The Brazilian arm of Amerisolar, a Chinese maker of solar panels, will open in the first quarter of next year a factory it is building near the southeastern Brazilian city of Belo Horizonte, Estado de Minas reports.

The Brazilian newspaper says the factory will employ 100 people directly and help create up to 2,200 new jobs in other companies.

The report says the factory is meant to produce 30,000 panels a month, half of them for export to Latin American countries such as Mexico, Argentina, Peru, Chile and Colombia.

Being near Belo Horizonte International Airport in the Confins free trade zone makes the factory more competitive, the report quotes Amerisolar Brasil Chief Executive Gustavo Henrique de Almeida as saying.

A weekly air cargo service from Belo Horizonte to mainland China and Taiwan via Miami began recently, Estado de Minas says.