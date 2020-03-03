Chinese-made trains meant to ease pressure on Luanda railway

Luanda Railway President Júlio Joaquim Bango has said deploying new, Chinese-built passenger train sets will reduce crowding on railway services in the Angolan capital, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency quotes Mr Bango as saying the four new train sets, made by CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd, will arrive in Angola within three weeks.

The deployment of the diesel-powered, four-carriage train sets is part of a revamp of the railway network serving Luanda, Angop quotes Mr Bango as saying.

Last month National Institute for Railways in Angola Director-General Ottoniel Manuel said two new Chinese-built train sets would start running between the Angolan cities of Benguela and Lobito in June.