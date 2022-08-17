Chinese machinery manufacturer UMS to participate in Navalshore 2022

The Chinese manufacturer of deck machinery, windlasses, winches and capstans, UMS will introduce its products and technologies for shipyards, shipowners, ports and port terminals, during Navalshore 2022, which will be held between the 16th and 18th of August in Rio de Janeiro.

According to UMS CEO, it is time to look for new customers and new suppliers, considering that the global market has changed a lot in recent years. The company is very confident in the growth of the Brazilian naval industry, especially in river navigation and the oil and gas supply chain.

The CEO stated that UMS is starting to expand its international activities and now has some businesses in Brazil. He believed that this event will bring a significant number of new contacts and a deep understanding of the market.