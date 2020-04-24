Chinese living in Portugal to distribute 100,000 masks

An association of Chinese living in Portugal is distributing over 100,000 protective masks in the north and centre of the country, as a precaution against the spread of the Covid-19 virus, Jornal Económico reports.

The Portuguese financial newspaper quotes a written announcement issued on Wednesday by the League of Chinese in Portugal as saying the Lanxi Hongze Charity Hall and authorities in Lanxi in eastern China’s Zhejiang province donated the masks.

The masks are being handed out to eight places: Alenquer, Maia, Mirandela, Vila do Conde, Condeixa, Santa Maria da Feira, Matosinhos and Ovar, Jornal Económico.

The report says the donation will also benefit the Barcelos Commercial and Industrial Association, Portugal’s High Commission for Migration, the security forces and the Foreigners and Border Service.