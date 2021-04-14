Chinese living in Portugal send home US$50.95 mln in 2020

Official data indicate that among the parts of the world that foreigners living in Portugal remitted money to last year, only Brazil received a greater sum than mainland China, Expresso says.

Figures given by the Portuguese central bank show that Chinese living in Portugal sent home 42.81 million euros (about US$50.95 million) in remittances last year, 7.2 percent more than the year before, according to a report in the latest edition of the Portuguese weekly, published on Monday.

The report says Brazilians living in Portugal sent home 241.47 million euros, 0.7 percent more than the year before.

The central bank figures show that Portuguese living in mainland China sent home 260,000 euros in remittances in 2020, and that Portuguese living in Macau sent home 20,000 euros, Expresso says.