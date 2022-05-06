Chinese literary works translated by UM professors and students published in Brazil

Faculty members and students in the Department of Portuguese, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, University of Macau (UM), have worked together to translate the Chinese literary classic Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio and the poetry collection I Don’t Believe in the Echo of Thunder into Portuguese. The two books have been published in Brazil alongside Beyond the Mountain (Portuguese title O Além da Montanha), a Portuguese prose collection by Yao Jingming, professor in the same department.

Strange Stories from a Chinese Studio (Chinese title Liaozhai Zhiyi) is a Chinese literary classic written by Pu Songling. The book had been translated into more than 30 foreign languages except for Portuguese. The translation and publication of this book into Portuguese by UM members has filled this gap.

Bei Dao, the author of I Don’t Believe in the Echoes of Thunder, is one of China’s most important contemporary poets, having been nominated several times for the Nobel Prize in Literature. This is the first time that a poetry collection of Bei Dao has been translated and published in Portuguese.