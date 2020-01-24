Chinese lending helps pay for water supply system in Angola

A water catchment and supply system being built with Chinese help in the central Angolan province of Huambo will be turned on this year, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says the system can supply 46,000 cubic metres of drinking water a day.

The report says credit granted by China and the World Bank is paying for the US$163.6 million system.

It quotes Water and Sanitation Co. of Huambo President Adolfo Elias Gomes as saying the system will collect, treat and distribute water, reaching homes in the provincial capital, which is also called Huambo.

Mr Gomes said construction of a 600-kilometre pipeline forming part of the system was about 95 percent finished.

Testing of the system is due to begin this month, Angop quotes Mr Elias Gomes as saying.