Chinese-led geological survey of Angola to resume in 2021

The Angolan Geological Institute means to re-start next year a survey of Angola which is intended to reveal the potential value of the country to miners, Jornal de Angola reports, citing a document produced by the institute.

The newspaper quotes the document as saying that the geological survey is part of a national programme of action in the geological field that was meant to be completed in 2017 but was hindered by an economic crisis.

The institute has completed 97 percent of another part of the programme, an aerial survey of Angola, Jornal de Angola says.

In July Angolan President João Lourenço said he would re-start the geological survey, which is led by CITIC Construction Co. Ltd of China, the builder of new facilities for housing the Angolan Geological Institute.