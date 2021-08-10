Chinese-led geological survey of Angola to be completed this year

A Chinese-led geological survey of Angola, intended to reveal the potential value of untapped mineral resources, should be completed by December this year, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says the results of the survey of the northwestern Angolan province of Cuanza Norte were revealed at a meeting of the Angolan Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas Advisory Council held in the city of Ndalatando last Friday.

The provincial survey found 33 places with potential to produce minerals, the report says, quoting José Manuel, a member of the board of the Angolan Geological Institute.

Mr Manuel said Cuanza Norte had iron, gold, diamonds, copper, cobalt, manganese, and laterites rich in iron or manganese.

Last July Angolan President João Lourenço announced that he would re-start the survey, which is led by CITIC Construction Co. Ltd. of China, the builder of the facilities used by the Angolan Geological Institute.