Chinese investor opens medical clinic in Cabo Verde

Chinese businessman Lin Ji invested over 120 million escudos (about US$1.2 million) in his Sol Nascente medical clinic, which opened Friday in Mindelo on the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente, Inforpress reports.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes the manager, Adilson Santos, as saying the clinic and its staff of 15 can offer patients cardiological diagnosis, and give them gynaecological, paediatric and orthopaedic medical attention.

Mr Santos said the clinic would keep investing in modern equipment.

The purpose is to give patients living on São Vicente and islands nearby medical attention they can afford, the report quotes Mr Santos as saying.

The clinic is important for the development of São Vicente, which will be the centre of a maritime special economic zone that China is helping set up, Inforpress quotes Cabo Verdean Maritime Economy Minister Paulo Veiga as saying.