Chinese investments are welcome to boost socioeconomic development, says an Angolan official

Lotti Nolika, governor of Huambo Province, in central Angola, made a speech on the 15th of December during a working visit with the Chinese ambassador to Angola, Gong Tao, at a training center donated by the Chinese in Huambo Province. She said Chinese private investments are welcome in central Angola to boost regional socio-economic development.

Lotti Nolika pledged to strengthen partnerships with Chinese entrepreneurs in agriculture and industry, adding that Huambo has several practical cooperation projects with China.

Gong Tao said Chinese investments dovetail well with Angola’s economic development and diversification policies. The province’s development potential may attract Chinese entrepreneurs to continue investing in more areas of this region.

(Source: People’s Daily)