Chinese ingredients for two vaccines on their way to Brazil

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has thanked China for rapidly approving the export to Brazil of ingredients for the production of CoronaVac, a vaccine against Covid-19 developed by Chinese company Sinovac Biotech Ltd, Reuters reports.

The news agency, citing a post by Mr Bolsonaro in social media, says the ingredients are on their way, and will arrive in a few days.

The report quotes Instituto Butantan, a biomedical research centre in Brazil which will produce the vaccine, as saying the ingredients will be enough to make about 8.5 million doses of CoronaVac.

China has also swiftly permitted the dispatch of ingredients for the production in Brazil of the vaccine against Covid-19 marketed by AstraZeneca plc of Britain and Sweden, Reuters quotes Mr Bolsonaro as saying on Monday.