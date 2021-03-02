Chinese ingredients for COVID-19 vaccine arrive in Brazil

Two more batches of ingredients for making the vaccine against COVID-19 marketed by AstraZeneca plc of Britain and Sweden have arrived in Brazil, the Brazilian government says.

The foreign and health ministries jointly announced in writing that the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation will use the ingredients, which arrived last Saturday, to make about 12 million doses of the vaccine.

The ministries say the foundation expects to deliver the first of the resulting doses in the second half of this month.

The first shipment of ingredients for the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Brazil from China on February 6 and was used to make 2.8 million doses, the ministries say.

The Brazilian government expects to receive from China by June enough ingredients to make 100.4 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, according to its announcement.

Separately, the Brazilian state-run news agency, Agência Brasil, reports that Wuxi Biologics supplied the ingredients.