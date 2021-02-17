Chinese in Portugal attend online symposium about COVID-19 held by embassy

The Chinese Embassy in Lisbon says it held online a symposium about the COVID-19 pandemic, which was attended by representatives of Chinese living in Portugal. The event took place last week.

A written statement issued by the embassy quotes Chinese Chargé d’Affaires in Lisbon Xu Zhida, who chaired the event, as telling the symposium that the embassy would help any Chinese needing medical attention during the pandemic.

Mr Xu heard from those attending about the difficulties the pandemic is causing Chinese living in Portugal.

Mr Xu took the opportunity to convey Lunar New Year greetings to Chinese in Portugal, the Chinese Embassy says.