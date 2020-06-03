Chinese helping São Tomé e Príncipe detect Covid-19 virus

A laboratory for testing for the Covid-19 virus has opened on Tuesday in São Tomé e Príncipe, staffed by 12 Chinese specialists, Voice of America (VoA) reports.

The US government-run international broadcaster says the United Nations World Health Organization (WHO) donated the laboratory, and that the Chinese government chartered a plane to take the components of the facility to São Tomé e Príncipe, along with the Chinese specialists and four WHO staff.

The report quotes Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe Wang Wei as saying the Chinese specialists came in response to the São Toméan call for foreign help in countering the Covid-19 pandemic.

The number of Covid-19 cases in São Tomé e Príncipe is rising, so the Chinese specialists are welcome, VoA quotes São Toméan Foreign Minister Elsa Pinto as saying.