Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer Sany to explore the wind power industry in Brazil

Chinese heavy equipment manufacturer Sany is serving mainly Brazil’s mining segment, but is preparing to explore the renewable energy segment, specifically the wind power industry.

According to Sany Brazil’s representative, the company will invest not only in the fleet electrification but also in renewable energy generation in the wind power chain, so as to reduce pollutant emissions, increase safety and modernize the fleet.

Sany is taking the lead in this new wave. In 2021, the company developed 34 electric products, of which 20 have been launched with hybrid electric equipment.

Sany Brazil is headquartered at the Jacareí unit, in São Paulo state. It has branches in São José dos Campos, São Paulo state; in Minas Gerais, Espírito Santo; and is opening a new branch in Santa Catarina state.