Chinese group Yewhing expands business in Cabinda

Chinese business group Yewhing Angola, linked to commerce and industry, will open a “Mundo Da Casa” (MDC) shop in Angolan province of Cabinda in December of this year.

Opening a shop in that province is part of the group’s expansion plan, which plans to cover the entire country over the next few years. The group is already present in six provinces (Luanda, Huambo, Benguela, Lunda Sul, Bengo and Huíla) of Angola.

The company official said that over the last few years the Yewhing Angola group had made most investments in Benguela province, but Luanda province (where its headquarters is located) had contributed more to the group’s revenues.

The group confirmed that it imports products from China, Portugal and Spain, but some of the furniture (sofas, kitchen cabinets, wardrobes and others) that it sells is made locally.

The Yewhing group now has over 2,000 Angolan workers and 120 expatriates (Chinese and Portuguese).