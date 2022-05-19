Chinese group Sinoma to invest in construction of cement factory in Brazil

The Mayor of Mossoró, Brazil, Allyson Bezerra, received on Friday representatives from ABG Mineração and Sinoma Brazil. The two groups will set up a modern cement factory in Mossoró, which can create more than 1,000 jobs in the sector.

Sinoma engages in the sectors of heavy machinery, engineering, and fiberglass wind turbine blades. Being the partner of ABG Mineração in the cement factory project, the Chinese company plans to further invest in the cities of Brazil in the area of renewable energy.

The representative of Sinoma Brazil says that with the trip to Mossoró, the company aims to examine the situation of the project, and to discuss with the Mayor the development of the project and the possibilities brought to the energy sector in Brazil.

Mossoró has abundant and high-quality limestone and clay resources, with a low level of impurity in limestone, which are the ideal raw materials for the production of clinker and cement.