Chinese govt to pay for big surgical facility in Maputo

Chinese Ambassador to Mozambique Su Jian has said his government will pay for what is set to be the biggest surgical facility in the country, Rádio Moçambique reports.

The state-run radio station quotes Mr Su as saying in an interview that the facility will cost US$40 million.

Mr Su said the facility would be housed in an eight-storey building in the main hospital complex in Maputo, and contain up to 600 beds.

Chinese companies will bid publicly for the contract to build it.

Other manifestations of Sino-Mozambican cooperation in healthcare include Chinese physicians undertaking medical missions to Mozambique, Chinese gifts of hospital equipment, and collaboration in traditional forms of medicine, Rádio Moçambique quotes the ambassador as saying.