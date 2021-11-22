Chinese govt to help feed 150,000 Guinean schoolchildren

China has started a programme of official aid to ensure over 150,000 pupils at nearly 700 schools in Guinea-Bissau are properly fed, CCTV reports.

The Chinese state-run television broadcaster says the aid will be coursed through the South-South Cooperation Assistance Fund.

The report says Guinean Education Minister Cirilo Mamasaliu Djaló, Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce and representatives of the UN World Food Programme attended the ceremonial start of the programme last week.

The programme can help poor children, and those children whose lives have been disrupted by the Covid-19 pandemic, while reducing the burden borne by the Guinean government, CCTV quotes Mr Djaló as saying in his remarks acknowledging the help given by China.

Separately, the Chinese Embassy in Bissau issued a statement quoting Mr Guo as saying China and Guinea-Bissau are brotherly partners, and that China will do all it can to help developing countries such as Guinea Bissau.