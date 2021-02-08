Chinese Govt to help Cabo Verde start farming seaweed

The Chinese Government has agreed to give Cabo Verde US$1.5 million worth of technical help with ensuring its food security, notably by farming seaweed, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the assistance is part of the South-South Cooperation Programme undertaken by China and the UN Food and Agriculture Organization.

The report says one aspect of the assistance will be a study of the potential for seaweed farming, and the establishment of pilot farms.

Over three years, Chinese advisers will help Cabo Verdeans with the management of soil, water and fertiliser, with biological methods of pest control, and with adding value to animal products.

The seven advisers will give guidance to 4,500 farmers on the islands of Santo Antão and Santiago, and to 100 Cabo Verdean researchers, students and technicians, Lusa says.