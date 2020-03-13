Chinese govt to equip, train Cabo Verdean armed forces

The Chinese government has agreed to give the Cabo Verdean armed forces US$5 million worth of equipment and training, Inforpress reports.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes Cabo Verdean Defence Minister Luís Filipe Tavares as saying at the formal signing of the agreement, in the Cabo Verdean capital, Praia, that the equipment to be handed over includes modern radios, trucks and buses.

Mr Tavares said the military aid would transform his armed forces.

Chinese Ambassador to Cabo Verde Du Xiaocong voiced hope that the aid agreement will strengthen the links between the Chinese and Cabo Verdean forces, Inforpress says.