Chinese give Mozambicans instruction in COVID-19 nursing

Over 40 nurses at Maputo Central Hospital are due to complete today five days of instruction online on treating COVID-19 and stopping the virus that causes the disease from spreading, Xinhua reports.

The course of instruction includes lectures, seminars and training on the job, all meant to teach the nurses how to care for patients, to prevent or control infection with the COVID-19 virus, and to use basic and advanced technologies for life support, according to a report carried by the Chinese government-run news agency on Tuesday.

The report quotes Maputo Central Hospital Director Mouzinho Saíde as saying training courses given by the West China Hospital of Sichuan University, in southwestern China, have taught Mozambican health professionals how to manage and treat patients better during the pandemic.

The Sichuan Provincial Commission of Health arranged the latest course,

Xinhua says.