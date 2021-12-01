Chinese-funded Xai-Xai airport formally opens in Mozambique

The government in Mozambique has accepted and opened an airport newly built with Chinese money to serve the southern city of Xai-Xai, CCTV reports.

The Chinese state-run television broadcaster says Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi voiced gratitude at the formal opening on Monday for Chinese support for the social and economic development of his country, particularly in improving its basic infrastructure.

The report says the airport can handle 220,000 passengers a year.

The facility can help Mozambique “expedite the process of regional integration and achieve inclusive development”, CCTV quotes Mr Nyusi as saying.

Separately, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, quotes the president as saying China paid the US$60 million cost of building the airport.