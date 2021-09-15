Chinese-funded school educating orphaned, homeless Angolans

A Chinese-funded international school in Angola is educating homeless children and orphans free of charge, the Hua Qiao Zai Xian website reports.

The Fenda da Tundavala school, in Viana on the outskirts of Luanda, enrolled last week 30 pupils referred by churches and children’s shelters, according to a report posted on the website on Monday.

The founder of the school, Jiangsu Chamber of Commerce in Angola President Shen Yongzhong, has promised to turn out Angolans well qualified to help their country develop, the report says.

It quotes a local official, Paula Contreiras Dias, as thanking the school for helping the authorities in Viana take care of children that the state education system cannot accommodate.

Ms Contreiras Dias urged the pupils to grow up to contribute to the development of Angola, the Hua Qiao Zai Xian website reports.