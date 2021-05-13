Chinese-funded public housing on São Tomé Island completed

The Chinese-financed construction in São Tomé and Príncipe of five blocks of public housing, together containing 60 homes, has been completed, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe Xu Yingzhen and São Toméan Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus together inspected the buildings on Tuesday, according to a written statement the embassy issued the day after.

The statement quotes Mr Bom Jesus as thanking China for its help, and as speaking highly of the quality of the construction work, which began in 2019.

It quotes Ms Xu as saying that the buildings will soon be turned over to the São Toméan authorities.

The Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says three of the buildings are in Cantagalo in the south of the island of São Tomé and the others in Lobata in the north.

China will pay for construction of another 140 homes in São Tomé and Príncipe by 2024, the embassy says.