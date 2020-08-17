Chinese foundations give Timor-Leste more medical supplies

The Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation, both Chinese charities, have given Timor-Leste a load of medical supplies, the Chinese Embassy in Dili says.

The embassy issued a written statement saying several shipments of medical equipment and supplies have now been sent to Timor-Leste by Chinese donors, some of them by the Chinese charitable foundations.

The statement quotes Timorese Vice-minister of Health Bonifácio Maukoli dos Reis as thanking China for its help.

It quotes Mr dos Reis and Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo as calling for greater Sino-Timorese cooperation in healthcare.

China is also ready to help Timor-Leste get its economy back on track, the Chinese embassy quotes Mr Xiao as saying.