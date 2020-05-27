Chinese foundations give Timor-Leste medical paraphernalia

Two Chinese charitable foundations, the Jack Ma Foundation and the Alibaba Foundation, have given Timor-Leste several tonnes of medical equipment and supplies, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency, citing a written announcement by the Chinese Embassy in Dili, says the medical paraphernalia arrived in Dili on a charter flight from Singapore.

The announcement says the shipment includes 130,000 face masks, 20,000 pairs of gloves, 5,000 sets of personal protective equipment, 5,000 face shields, 5,000 kits for detecting the Covid-19 virus, 39 thermometers and 10 ventilators.

China will continue to closely monitor the Covid-19 pandemic in Timor-Leste and give the country more help, if needed, Lusa quotes the Chinese Embassy in Dili as saying.