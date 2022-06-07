Chinese Foreign Minister wants to take the partnership with Timor-Leste to a new level

During a visit to Timor-Leste, the Chinese Foreign Minister pledged on last Saturday to strengthen and expand China’s cooperation with Timor-Leste and hailed the two-decade-long relationship between the two countries.

Wang Yi said he would like to raise the partnership between China and Timor-Leste to a new level, setting a good example of mutual respect, mutual benefits, and the common development between the two countries.

According to Wang Yi, China and Timor-Leste have already carried out exemplary projects in the area of the power grid, roads, and ports, which greatly helps the development of Timor-Leste’s infrastructure. Also, Timor-Leste’s exports to China increased by 90% and its coffee is increasingly sought after in China.

Wang Yi said that the visit to Timor-Leste aims to listen to the needs of the country, promote bilateral collaboration and help Timor-Leste to accelerate development and elevate the living standards of the people.