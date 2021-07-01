Chinese football on the right track, Portuguese coach says

The Portuguese assistant coach of the Chinese national football team, Rui Mota, thinks the Chinese Football Association is on course to succeed in its ambition to make China a world footballing power by 2050, A Bola reports.

The Portuguese newspaper quotes Mota as saying an enormous number of centres that train footballers to a high standard have sprung up in China since he moved there in 2016.

The coach said clubs in China offered players top-notch facilities, and were now trying to grow more sustainably after years of huge investment.

He said Chinese footballers showed a lot of quality, and could easily star in European teams of good or medium standard.

Mota has coached at Sichuan Annapurna, which is a club in the third division of the Chinese league; the Chinese national under-19 team; Baoding Rongda, a second-division club; and Beijing Guoan, a top-class side, A Bola says.