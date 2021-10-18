Chinese floodlights to illuminate Guinean national stadium

Chinese-made floodlights will be installed at the national stadium in Guinea-Bissau, the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro, so international football matches can be played there after dark, Agência de Notícias da Guiné (ANG) reports.

The mainland Chinese manufacturer should deliver the lights soon, the Guinean state-run news agency quotes Paulino Malaca, the stadium director, as saying last Wednesday.

The African Football Confederation requires floodlights at stadiums where national teams play home matches, the report says.

It quotes Mr Malaca as saying the pitch at the Estádio Nacional 24 de Setembro has been re-turfed, the changing rooms refurbished and a clinic added, and that seats are being installed in the stands.

Mr Malaca hopes the stadium will be ready to serve as the venue for the last of the Guinean national football team’s qualifying matches for the 2022 World Cup, against Sudan, ANG says.