Chinese fishing boats reportedly deployed off Guiné-Bissau

Wenzhou Ocean Distant Water Fishing Co. of China has sent six vessels to the Atlantic, three to fish the waters off Senegal and three to fish the waters off Guiné-Bissau, the Seafood Source website reports, citing a television broadcast.

The website quotes Wenzhou Ocean Distant Water Fishing deputy general manager Wu Xiuling as saying in a programme aired by an unidentified Chinese state-run television broadcaster that the boats would catch tuna, bottom-feeding fish, squid and octopus, and shrimp.

Mr Wu reportedly said his company had paid 150 million yuan (about US$21.3 million) to build the six boats.

The report quotes the head of the Agriculture and Rural Affairs Ministry office in the southeastern Chinese city of Wenzhou, Liang Xiangzan, as saying some of what the boats catch will be sold in Africa, and some sent to China.

The deployment will make more money for Chinese fisherfolk, and more money should be invested in Chinese exploitation of fisheries off Africa, Seafood Source quotes Mr Liang as saying.