Chinese-financed school to train officials of MPLA, FRELIMO

The ruling party in Angola, the MPLA, and the ruling party in Mozambique, FRELIMO, are among six southern African political parties that will patronise the Mwalimu Julius Nyerere Leadership School in Tanzania, which China built and paid for, the South China Morning Post says.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania and the leaders of several neighbouring countries together opened the US$40 million school in Kibaha, near the Tanzanian city of Dar es Salaam, last week, the Hong Kong newspaper reported last Saturday.

The report says the school will train officials of the six parties, which led the movements for national self-determination in Angola, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Tanzania and Zimbabwe.

The school will serve as a place for enhancement of exchanges between ruling parties in China and southern Africa, the South China Morning Post says.