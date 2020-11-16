Chinese-financed academy for diplomats opens in Angola

Angolan President João Lourenço opened the US$16 million Chinese-financed Venâncio de Moura Diplomatic Academy in Luanda on Thursday, Angop reports.

The Angolan state-run news agency says the complex sits on a campus covering four hectares, and comprises nine buildings containing 29 classrooms, computer and language laboratories, a library, rooms for practising consular, protocol and ceremonial functions, and dormitories for the teaching staff and up to 234 students.

The report says the institution can train each year 1,800 diplomats or other specialists in international relations.

The academy will meet the need to better prepare Angolans for diplomatic service, Angop quotes Mr Lourenço as saying at the opening.

Separately, state-run Rádio Nacional de Angola quotes Chinese Ambassador to Angola Gong Tao as saying China will keep supporting Angolan diplomacy.