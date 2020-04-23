Chinese experts teach Angolans how to tackle Covid-19

Authorities on healthcare at the Sichuan Provincial People’s Hospital, in southwestern China, have given their counterparts in Angola an online lecture on countering the Covid-19 pandemic, the Sichuan Online website reports.

The Chinese news website says the instructors went online on Monday to teach their audience how to diagnose patients, how to keep temporary hospitals free of the virus, how to give patients psychological counselling, and how to treat critically ill patients.

The report quotes Sichuan Provincial People’s Hospital Intensive Care Unit Director Huang Xiaobo as saying he hopes the lecture taught Angolan doctors what they need to know to contain the pandemic.

The lecture was a great help to Angola, Sichuan Online quotes Angolan National Director of Public Health Helga Freitas as saying.

The lecture was organised by the Sichuan Provincial Health Commission and coordinated by the Chinese Embassy in Angola.