Chinese-equipped lab for Covid-19 testing to open in Luanda

A laboratory for testing for the Covid-19 virus, fitted out by Chinese biotechnology company BGI Group, will open in Luanda next week, Jornal de Angola reports, citing an Angolan public health official, Franco Mufinda.

The newspaper says the lab will have the capacity to test 6,000 samples a day.

The report quotes Mr Mufinda as saying work on setting up the lab is compete.

The lab will test for immunity from Covid-19 as well as infection by the virus, Jornal de Angola quotes the official as saying.

In July the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, reported that the Angolan government had given BGI Group the job of equipping five new Angolan laboratories for testing for Covid-19.

Separately, the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, reported that the labs would be in the provinces of Luanda, Uíge, Lunda Norte and Huambo.