Chinese envoy donates equipment to São Toméan armed forces

Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé and Príncipe Xu Yingzhen has turned over to the São Toméan armed forces a gift of computer and communications equipment, office supplies and two motor vehicles, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes Ms Xu as saying at the formal turnover last week that China will help install the equipment, and give instruction in its use.

Ms Xu said the gift heralds more exchanges by the Chinese and São Toméan armed forces.

The report quotes São Toméan Prime Minister Jorge Bom Jesus as saying training in the use of digital communications technology is essential for the modernisation of the São Toméan armed forces.

Mr Bom Jesus called for closer Sino-São Toméan cooperation to help his armed forces face new challenges, Lusa says.