Chinese Embassy in Portugal organizes activity to demonstrate teaching techniques of Chinese Teachers

On the 8th of October, the award ceremony of the 2nd edition of the event “Exhibition of Pedagogical Skills by Chinese Teachers in Portugal”, an activity organized by the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the Portuguese Republic, in partnership with the Confucius Institute of the University of Coimbra and the Beijing University of International Studies, was held online. The Ambassador of China in Portugal, the rector of the Beijing University of International Studies and the president of the jury attended the ceremony and gave speeches.

For over a month, a total of 35 Chinese teachers in Portugal took part in the event, who come from 10 Chinese teaching institutions, including the 5 Confucius Institutes of Portugal, the Chinese programs of Portuguese colleges and the Lisbon Chinese School.

In the speech, the Chinese Ambassador to Portugal said Chinese teachers in Portugal are the builders, promoters and advocates of the relations between China and Portugal. They are brilliant name cards of China and also transmitters and disseminators of Chinese voices and stories.