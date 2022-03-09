Chinese Embassy in Lisbon giving online training in Tai Chi

The Chinese Embassy in Lisbon says it has started giving online a three-month course of instruction in Tai Chi, an ancient Chinese martial art practised for exercise, to acquaint Portuguese with Chinese culture.

Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentang hopes the course will lead to Sino-Portuguese exchanges in the field of Tai Chi, according to a written statement issued by his embassy on Tuesday, three days after the start.

The ambassador said his embassy would keep promoting Chinese traditions in Portugal, so Portuguese could better recognise and understand Chinese culture.

Mr Zhao thanked the branch of the Confucius Institute at the University of Lisbon for arranging the course with the support of the General Administration of Sport of China Wushu Administrative Centre and the Chinese Centre for Language Education and Cooperation.