Chinese Embassy gives São Toméan TV station video equipment

China has donated video equipment to the national television broadcaster in São Tomé e Príncipe, TVS, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

The Embassy issued a written statement saying TVS has done much to strengthen Sino-São Toméan ties since diplomatic relations were restored in 2016.

The Embassy says Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe Xu Yingzhen and TVS Director José Bouças attended the turnover of the equipment.

The statement quotes Ms Xu as saying she hopes TVS will keep serving as a bridge between São Toméans and Chinese, and that her Embassy will back new exchanges by São Toméan and Chinese news media.

Mr Bouças voiced thanks for Chinese support to TVS in the form of gifts of equipment and opportunities for training, and promised more TVS coverage of Chinese news to inform São Toméans about modern China and its culture, the Chinese Embassy says.