Chinese Embassy awards scholarships to Timorese students

The Chinese Embassy in Díli says it has formally awarded scholarships to 75 students at the National University of Timor-Leste.

The embassy issued a written announcement quoting Chinese Ambassador to Timor-Leste Xiao Jianguo as saying the scholarships are meant to help outstanding students belonging to low-income households, and to strengthen Sino-Timorese friendship.

Mr Xiao, speaking at the awarding ceremony on Monday, said his embassy had granted over 185 such scholarships since 2019.

National University of Timor-Leste Rector Francisco Miguel Martins and a Timorese education official, Filomena Lay, thanked China for the scholarships and for supplying vaccines against COVID-19 for the staff and students of the university, the Chinese Embassy in Díli says.